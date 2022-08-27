Sudanese diplomat speaks about ties with Azerbaijan at a meeting with reporters

27 August 2022 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Sudanese Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Mustafa Abdel Halim met a group of media representatives in Baku, including Azernews' staff writer.

The diplomat official spoke about diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan, noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the relations between the two countries. He noted with pride that Sudan was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan.

The charge d'Affaires noted that a bilateral agreement was signed between Sudan and Azerbaijan in the economic sector and that there is effective political cooperation with the government of Azerbaijan. He also spoke about the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Noting the bilateral ties in the education sfield, he emphasized that 26 Sudanese students are currently studying in Azerbaijan