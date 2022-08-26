As nation mark's Muslim Magomayev 80th birthday, memories of fatherly love of national leader to singer revived

26 August 2022 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Last week Azerbaijan commemorated what would have been the 80th birthday anniversary of renowned singer Muslim Magomayev, a prominent son of Azerbaijan.

The grand celebration, warm words from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and a magnificent statue erected to commemorate the singer are clear indications of the country’s devotion to the talent.

As the president mentioned in his speech, he first came to know Muslim when he was a teenager.

Actually, it now surfaces that the "King of Songs" had a very genuine friendship with the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Heydar Aliyev played a pivotal role in the life of the singer, treating him like his own son. Thanks to Heydar Aliyev's role, the then communist leader Leonid Brezhnev awarded the young maestro the title of People's Artist of the USSR when he was only 30.

An event that took place back in the late 1960s, when Heydar Aliyev was the chairman of the KGB of the Azerbaijani SSR, set off the start of a strong friendship. Back then Magomayev fell into a six-month-long disgrace during which he was banned from tours, radio, and television appearances.

However, once in Baku he was summoned to the Azerbaijani KGB to Heydar Aliyev's deputy and ordered to go to Moscow to perform at a concert on the occasion of the anniversary of the State Security Committee. It is said that the ban was removed thanks to a call from Aliyev to the head of the state security committee, Yuri Andropov, who, in turn, called Minister of Culture Ekaterina Furtseva and demanded that the singer to perform at the concert, saying that there were no claims against Magomayev by the KGB.

In 1970, after Heydar Aliyev was appointed the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan, they finally met in person. Together they went on a "tour" around the Soviet Union, with Aliyev giving speeches and Magomayev representing the musical heritage of Azerbaijan.

“From that moment on, Aliyev began to patronize me like a father. I asked little for myself. It was more pleasant for me to help my fellow musicians. Someone had problems with housing, issues with ranks or not being allowed on a trip. And I went to Aliyev with a whole list. In most cases, he solved everything," Magomayev reminisced.

In 1977, Magomayev's lost his uncle Jamal, who at that time was the permanent representative of the Azerbaijan SSR in Moscow.

In the words of Magomayev, Aliyev took the coffin on his plane, carried it himself, and buried it together with everyone.

“Muslim, treat me as your closest person. You will now be in my family. Come over at any time, for any questions”, the singer quoted the national leader as telling him.

