Premier decrees establishing checkpoints on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border

19 August 2022 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree on the establishment of checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

The document posted on the official website of the Armenian government indicates the authentic Azerbaijani names of settlements and districts in Karabakh.

According to the document, the checkpoints will be installed at the following places:

- Sotk (Kalbajar), Gegharkunik region (Kalbajar district)

- Yeraskh (Sadarak), Ararat region (Sadarak district)

- Karaunj (Eyvazli), Syunik region (Gubadli district).

The decree enters into force the day following its official publication.

On April 6, 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and EU Council President Charles Michel met in a trilateral format in Brussels again. Both Aliyev and Pashinyan expressed a willingness to work quickly toward a peace agreement between their countries. To that end, it was decided to instruct foreign ministers to begin work on drafting a future peace treaty that would address all of the issues.

At the same time, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by late April. The Joint Border Commission's mandate will be to delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline.

