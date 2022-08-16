Azerbaijan approves rules for accreditation of foreign media reps

16 August 2022 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The rules for the accreditation of foreign media representatives in Azerbaijan have been approved, Azernews reports.

The rules were approved via Resolution No. Q/04-22 of the Board of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry dated August 1.

According to the laws, if a foreign country imposes restrictions on the professional activities of representatives of the Azerbaijani media, similar restrictions may be applied back against a representative of the mass media of the country that imposed restrictions.

It was noted that a letter of appeal to the ministry from the head of a media outlet in question, an application form, a 3x4 color photo in two copies, a copy of a passport or other identity document, a copy of an official ID, and an autobiography are required to carry out the accreditation of a foreign media representative in Azerbaijan.

The required documents may be sent to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry by mail, through diplomatic missions or consulates, through electronic services on the website of the ministry, or presented in person.

The new rules also stated that the submitted documents would be considered within 30 days, and in case of approval, an accreditation card would be issued. During the validity period of the card, its owner is granted the right to engage in journalistic activities in Azerbaijan. Accredited representatives personally receive a card from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It is worth noting that the accreditation card is valid for a period of not more than a year. Long-term accreditation is issued for 1 year, short-term - for a specific period of the visit. To extend the accreditation period, a party should contact the ministry.

The rules also reflect cases in which accreditation can be refused. This includes providing false information, visiting the occupied territories of Azerbaijan through Armenia, without the permission of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, and activities directed against the territorial integrity, independence, interests, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Accredited representatives of foreign media must personally submit their accreditation cards to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

---

