4 August 2022 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Central Election Commission secretariat is being restructured, Trend reports via Deputy Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC).

The deputy chairman stressed the need to create a human resource management structure.

After studying the issue, it was considered appropriate to create a human resources sector as part of the general department of the CEC.

