Azerbaijan starts provision of one-time payments to disabled war veterans

By Ayya Lmahamad

The provision of a one-time payment to disabled veterans of the first Karabakh war has begun in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per Labour and Social Security Ministry.

Another social support program, reflecting the president’s special care for disabled war veterans, has been launched. The ministry has started to provide lump-sum payments to the disabled veterans of the first Karabakh war according to the newly approved decree of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Over 11,000 of those disabled in the first Karabakh war have already been covered by the one-time payments.

The program applies to military personnel and employees of internal affairs officers, who became disabled as a result of being injured while performing military service duties in connection with the protection of the country’s territorial integrity, independence, and constitutional order.

The one-time payments are provided not only to those who currently have the status of a disabled person of the first Karabakh war but also to those who subsequently recovered, underwent rehabilitation and currently don’t have a degree of disability. Moreover, in case of the death of the veteran, the lump-sum payment will be provided to their heirs. In addition, this payment will also be received by those who previously received payment in a smaller amount.

The amount of the lump-sum payment is as follows: first degree of disability AZN8,800 ($5,176), the second degree of disability AZN6,600 ($3,882), the third degree of disability AZN4,400 ($2,588).

A lump-sum payment is made at the expense of funds allocated from the state budget.

