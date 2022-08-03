Russia continues contributing to drafting of Azerbaijani-Armenian peace deal

3 August 2022 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Russia is making considerable contributions to the drafting of the Azerbaijani-Armenia peace agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

According to her, Special Representative of Russia's Foreign Ministry for the normalization of the Azerbaijani-Armenia relations Igor Khovayev holds regular consultations with the sides to find common ground, and reach mutually acceptable basic principles and parameters of a peace agreement.

She added that these engagements took place on July 22 in Baku and July 28 in Yerevan.

Further, Zakharova noted that the delimitation of the Azerbaijani - Armenian border is an important part of Russian mediators' efforts to improve the dialogue between the two countries.

"Moscow's advisory role in this process is documented in the Sochi trilateral summit statement of November 26, 2021. A corresponding bilateral commission was established and the first introductory meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border," she stated.

The speaker emphasized Russia's readiness to receive "Azerbaijani and Armenian friends".

"We believe that the unique, professional capabilities and competence of our country in terms of delimitation and demarcation in the post-Soviet space can significantly strengthen security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and in the region as a whole," she said.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan on November 10, 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin districts. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

