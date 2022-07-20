Azerbaijan's historical toponyms to be reflected in vital records drawn up in Armenia

20 July 2022 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Amendments have been made to the procedure for restoring entries in vital records in Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the procedure is described in the Cabinet's resolution "On approval of certain normative legal acts related to the application of the Family Code of Azerbaijan".

According to the amendments, if it’s impossible to obtain an entry in a vital record or information about it drawn up abroad, the registration departments or consular offices will restore this entry and issue an appropriate certificate.

When restoring vital records drawn up in Armenia, the names of places will be recorded taking into account the recommendations of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and in accordance with historical Azerbaijani toponyms.

The registration departments or consular offices will send information about the restoration of an entry in the vital record to the registration authority (except Armenia), where the original copy of the vital record is available.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz