29 June 2022 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the law on amending the Laws "On cancer care" and "On public care for persons suffering from multiple sclerosis", Trend reports.

According to the new law, patients with cancer, as well as persons suffering from multiple sclerosis, will be eligible to receive social welfare payments and (or) labor pensions.

