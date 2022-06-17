Armenians attack Azerbaijani Culture Centre in Paris during Karabakh film screening [PHOTO]

17 June 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

French-based ethnic Armenians attacked the Cultural Centre of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris during the screening of a film about Karabakh prepared by the French ERE TV channel with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France as part of the 'Year of Shusha' on June 16, Azernews reports.

According to the information, Aytan Muradova, vice-president of the Association Dialogue of France-Azerbaijan, was injured during the attack.

The embassy reported that the film shooting took place in January 2022 during the French TV representatives' visit to the Azerbaijani liberated territories, organized by the embassy.

"During the screening of the film, representatives of the Armenian diaspora in France, as well as a group of members of the Armenian FRA Nor Seround Youth Federation, known for its provocative activities, shouted provocative slogans, such as 'Shusha is not Azerbaijan', 'Karabakh is ours', in front of the building, and also tried to damage it, doing all of that trying to prevent the screening," said the embassy.

To restore order the police had to be called.

Despite the attempts to disturb the screening, the 'The Path leading to Karabakh' film was premiered. It will be streamed on the ERE TV channel at the end of June 2022.

---

