Azerbaijani banks conducting settlements quite actively and no delays in their implementation - ABA

16 June 2022 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani banks are currently making settlements quite actively, despite the situation in Ukraine, and there are no delays in their implementation, President of Azerbaijan’s Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Nuriyev, Azerbaijani banks carry out the necessary settlements for their clients in a timely manner.

Speaking about credit rates, Nureyev emphasized that a decrease in credit interest is expected this year.

