First anniversary of signing of Shusha Declaration marked in Shusha [PHOTO]

By Sabina Mammadli

The first anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration was marked in Shusha city on June 15.

The celebration was held under the "Azerbaijan-Turkiye strategic alliance – a source of peace and stability for the Caucasus and the region" conference.

Commenting on the event, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, head of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group, Shamil Ayrim, stated that the Shusha Declaration has taken its place in history as an important document demonstrating the current level of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, also revealing the ‘road map’ for the future.

According to Ayrim, the Declaration not only brings bilateral relations to a new stage, but also guarantees to prevent new aggression in the region, deepen regional cooperation, and integrate the Turkic world.

"The Shusha Declaration also emphasizes that Armenia's unfounded claims against Turkiye, attempts to distort history, politicize historical facts by distorting them to damage peace and stability in the region," Ayrim added.

The conference opened with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani and Turkish martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and independence of both countries.

A documentary highlighting the first anniversary of the Shusha Declaration was screened.

During the event, the head of the Presidential Administration's Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev read out President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev`s address to the conference participants.

Adalat Veliyev, head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Power of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Aydin Kerimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, Inam Karimov, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim, Minister of Agriculture of Turkiye Vahit Kirishci, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Secretary-General of the Party Turkish nationalist movement Ismet Beyukataman, representatives of the board of the NAP, the Audit Commission, the Council of Veterans and the Youth Association, leaders of about 40 political parties operating in Azerbaijan, and others attended the event.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. As of 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.6 billion. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

