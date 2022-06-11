Azerbaijan witnessed numerous memorable sporting events in 1H2022 - official

11 June 2022 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

The first half of 2022 was full of memorable events in the field of Azerbaijan's youth policy and sports, Head of the Sports Department of the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov told Trend.

"In 2022, Azerbaijan witnessed continuing sports reforms, as well as achievements of its athletes. These reforms aim to build an effective strategy for the further success of the country. The athlete selection for local competitions has been carried out since January 2022, whereas our sportsmen were continuing to worthily represent Azerbaijan at international competitions," Mammadov said.

He outlined many more achievements of the country in traditional sports.

"Our achievements at European Championships in both freestyle and Greco-Roman style of wrestling have been inscribed in the country's history. Considerable success has also been achieved in gymnastics, shooting sports, judo, fencing, and other sports," he added.

Mammadov also underscored the performance of Azerbaijani wrestlers at the continent's championship in the first half of 2022.

"Azerbaijani wrestlers under 23 years of age became the winners of the European Championship. Afterward, our freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams became the best for the first time in history. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received our young wrestlers on March 17 and the adult wrestling team on April 8. During the meeting, the President emphasized that becoming first in Europe in the face of growing competition is a great achievement," Mammadov said.

According to him, the Presidential Orders on allocating funds to Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation became another example of the government's concern about sports.

“Azerbaijan will be represented in Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in August 2022 in Turkish Konya. We do believe in the successful performance of our athletes at these competitions, as well as at World Games, and the European Youth Olympic Festival,” he said.

He also talked about the Formula 1 Racing fans' special attention to Baku.

“Unlike last year, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 will open to spectators. Hopefully, the competition will be beneficial for Azerbaijan from every point of view,” Mammadov stressed.

The head of the department noted the monthly visits paid by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov to some Azerbaijani regions.

“The main purpose of these visits is ensuring the normal functioning of sports complexes, particularly the smooth operation of swimming pools,” he said.

Speaking about the activities of federations, he noted that federations as public associations are independent in their activities, but in every sports organization operating in our country, it is important to establish transparency and proper management.

“In accordance with the requirements of the law, reporting and election meetings of sports federations are held, and decisions are taken by the collegium to abolish the ministerial status of federations that do not carry out activities or do not meet legal requirements,” he said.

Speaking of the new logo and branding of the ministry, Mammadov said that the change of the logo in March 2022 was promoted by the need to adapt to modern requirements, as well as the main attention was paid to the abbreviated name of the country, youth, and sports energy.

Mammadov outlined some negative opinions about the ability exam for admission to the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports.

“A working group has been formed in this regard. If anyone encounters negative situations, please keep us updated. Every complaint will be promptly considered and serious actions will be taken. The ministry is also working on the improvement of exam standards for the next year,” he said.

