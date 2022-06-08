Czechia names new envoy to Azerbaijan

8 June 2022 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Milan Sedláček has been appointed as the new Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Sedláček will replace the outgoing Ambassador Milan Eckert, who has led the Czech diplomatic mission in Baku since October 2018.

In Prague, Sedláček had a meeting with the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Adysh Mammadov. The parties discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for further development of cooperation between the two countries.

“Frank and friendly discussion took place between Ambassador A. Mammadov and the newly appointed Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mr. Milan Sedláček. The two men had a substantive exchange on the issues of bilateral agenda as well as perspectives for further development of strategic partnership relations,” the Azerbaijani embassy wrote on its Facebook account.

Meanwhile, outgoing Czech Ambassador Milan Ekert and Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov have discussed the energy cooperation issues between the two countries.

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic cooperate in different spheres of the economy. Around 30 companies with the Czech capital are operating in Azerbaijan. The Czech Republic had invested $37.2 million in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan’s investment in the Czech Republic amounted to $48.2 million during the period from 1995 to 2021.

Incidentally, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic amounted to $307.4 million in 2021.

---

