8 June 2022 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions available in the new Chambarakand park in Baku's Sabayil district, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The head of the Baku City Executive Authorities, Eldar Azizov, informed the president of the work implemented in the park.

President Ilham Aliyev enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku from the new park.

