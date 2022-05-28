French ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA

28 May 2022 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 28, 2022, the ministry told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov issued a protest against Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's meeting with the so-called 'representative' of an illegal structure in Azerbaijan's Karabakh on May 27.

The ambassador was informed that the French official's step taken against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, fully contradicts French Law, its international obligations, as well as damages Azerbaijan-France relations.

The deputy minister stressed that such an irresponsible behavior of the Paris Mayor is totally against confidence-building measures in the region.

