28 May 2022 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's journalist Afghan Sadighov, detained by the officers of the Main Department on Combating Corruption within the Azerbaijan Republic General Prosecutor’s Office, has been pardoned, Trend reports.

On May 27, President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree to pardon a number of criminally convicted individuals.

