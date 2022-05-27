Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

27 May 2022 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Excellency,

On behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan, I extend my sincerest felicitations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

This year, we also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Over the past three decades, the ties of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations have grown from strengthen to strengthen. I am confident that the mutual goodwill and steady momentum in the bilateral cooperation, including in the political, economic and cultural domains would continue to grow in the years to come.

Pakistan is proud to have stood by Azerbaijan during the Karabakh war. I appreciate your Excellency’s personal efforts for promoting peace and stability in South Caucasus. I also wish your government with greater success in rebuilding and rehabilitation of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Pakistan stands ready to provide its assistance and expertise in this regard.

I wish you good health and happiness, and pray for the continued peace and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration", the letter said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz