How can students spend their summer vacation effectively?

24 May 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

As you know, we are already leaving another academic year behind. A 3-month summer vacation is coming. Some will go to the village to rest, some will go to the deep waters of the Caspian Sea, and some will look for courses. Yes, the course! 3 months is a very good time to start any activity, although it is a short time to study it in depth.

For example, if you are a student, you can start learning English. If an elementary student starts learning English in June and does so regularly, he/she will be at least pre-intermediate in September. You can do this on the DillBill platform, regardless of time and place. You can join the classes from the top of the mountain, in the woods, in the sky, in a restaurant or in the office. All you need is internet connection. DillBill will allow you to join classes any day of the week, any time of the day and improve your English. This is the perfect way to spend a 3-month summer vacation effectively. Both foreign and local tutors will help you in this work. To get started, you need to register at www.dillbill.com and pay only 1 AZN.

If you say you are still a student, you will also receive a 5% discount.

There can be no better summer opportunity!

Have a nice vacation!

---