A delegation led by Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri arrived in Azerbaijan on May 16, Azernews reports.

Noziri is to participate in the third annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO).

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan will host the third general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Co-operation Organisation in parliament on May 17.

Parliament officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the event.

Participants will first meet with the PAECO Executive Board, as well as the PAECO Committees on Trade, Economic Cooperation, Communication and Coordination and the Committee on Women, Youth and Culture.

Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova is going to have a number of bilateral meetings with the delegations on the margins of the conference.

The second PAECO General Conference was hosted by the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan from June 1-2, 2021 under the topic “Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration”.

