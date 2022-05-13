By Trend

Azerbaijani citizens will be entitled to choose the type of pension, Trend reports.

In this regard, a bill on amending the law "On labor pensions" was discussed at the plenary session of the parliament on May 13.

The current legislation doesn’t currently envisage the right to choose the type of pension.

In accordance with the bill, citizens will have the opportunity to choose a disability or old-age pension. After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

---

