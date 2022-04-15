By Trend

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Finance Minister Ilgar Fatizade has died after a long illness, the press service of the Ministry of Finance told Trend.

Fatizade was born on September 30, 1956. In 1978 he graduated from the Azerbaijan Institute of National Economy named after Dadash Bunyatzade (now - Azerbaijan State Economic University) with a degree in Finance and Statistics.

Since 1999, he served as First Deputy Minister of Finance.

