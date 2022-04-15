By Trend

Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa proposed to create an Armenian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary commission at the plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Parliament, Trend reports.

Mustafa noted that Armenian citizens recognized the fact that Armenia cannot develop without signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

"They have already admitted this themselves, and we must use it. We must strengthen work with the Armenian parliament. There is a need to create a commission," the MP said.

