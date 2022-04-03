By Trend

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to Azerbaijan due to explosion in a nightclub, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry page on Twitter.

"We are sad to hear the news about dead and wounded as a result of explosion in Baku. We share the grief of our brothers in Azerbaijan, we wish them patience and speedy recovery,” statement said.

On the night of April 3, an explosion took place at one of the nightclubs in the center of Azerbaijan's capital city - Baku - killing one and injuring 31 people.

