By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s air defence units have conducted live-fire tactical drills, the Defence Ministry reported on March 28.

The drills were conducted under the 2022 combat training plan, the report added.

“During the practical firing, the military personnel detected and destroyed an imaginary enemy’s air targets using portable anti-aircraft missile systems,” the ministry said.

The participants successfully accomplished the assigned combat tasks, it added.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

