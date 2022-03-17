By Sabina Mammadli

Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has hailed the international community’s support to the Azerbaijan government’s post-war reconstruction efforts.

He made the remarks on his official Twitter page on March 16.

"We had a fruitful discussion with EU, UN and World Bank joint 'Recovery and Peacebuilding Assessment' team. Support of the international community to efforts of the Azerbaijan government post-conflict reconstruction agenda is important,” the presidential aide wrote.

Hajiyev said that field missions were conducted in liberated Agdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil regions.

A mission consisting of experts from the United Nations, the European Union, and the World Bank earlier visited Azerbaijan to assess the needs of restoration and reconstruction in liberated territories.

The mission visited Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil regions and familiarized themselves with the reconstruction work. During the visit, the experts were shown the monuments destroyed during the occupation and were informed about the future development plan.

As a part of their visit, the delegation met with the leadership of the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized settlement of issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and the heads of working groups operating under the Center.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

--