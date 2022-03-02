By Vugar Khalilov

An operational headquarters has been set up under the Azerbaijanis Council (Rada) in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora has said.

The headquarters was established to support Azerbaijanis given their large number in Ukraine, the report added.

“The office phone number has changed. Our compatriots can contact via the following number: +380 (98) 949 70 38, or the email: [email protected],” the committee said.

The committee added that over 100 Azerbaijani citizens had been transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to the border with Moldova.

Meanwhile, Trend reported that 168 more Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Baku on March 2.

At 0920, passengers on the third charter flight arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The majority of those evacuated were women and children.

On March 1, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) evacuated 176 Azerbaijanis from neighboring countries to Baku on a charter plane due to the situation in Ukraine.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv evacuated 500 Azerbaijani citizens, supporting them to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Lviv.

---