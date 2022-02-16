By Vugar Khalilov

the Azerbaijani parliament had passed amendments that would deprive the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) of some of its powers, Trend reported on February 15.

The parliament discussed a bill on amendments to the law "On freedom of religion" in the second reading during its plenary session, the report added.

The amendments were put to a vote and adopted after discussions in a plenary meeting.

The ability to nominate clerics accountable for Islamic places of worship and shrines has been transferred to the relevant governmental institution in accordance with the changes.

Another amendment to the law "On religious freedom" passed by the parliament envisages a change in the rules for state registration of religious organizations in the country.

According to the amendment, religious organizations must apply for state registration to the relevant government body along with the founding protocol, charter, and other documents specified in the law "On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities."

The new registration rules also require the following information, such as the registration application, which must be accompanied by a list of founders or authorized representatives, as well as information about them, the community itself, and methods of registration.

Furthermore, another amendment to the law allows religious organizations in Azerbaijan to accept donations via bank cards and e-payment systems.

Religious organizations will be able to request voluntary donations and accept them in cash, bank cards, e-payment systems, or via the Internet under this amendment.

