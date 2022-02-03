By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army corps, formations, military units, command and control bodies are conducting exercises in the new training year, the Defence Ministry reported on February 2.

In a statement published on its website, the ministry said: “The main goal of combat training in the 2022 training year is to further increase the effectiveness of command and control through the widespread use of advanced methods and high technologies, organizing coordination between units, further professional development and improving practical skills of military personnel.”

It was noted that under Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's order, special attention will be paid to the correct and effective use of modern military equipment by servicemen during the exercises.

The military personnel will be trained to handle weapons in diverse military operations in challenging terrain and climatic conditions based on combat experience obtained during the 44-day war with Armenia, the ministry said.

Furthermore, the Sniper Training course is underway in the Land Forces under the 2022 combat training plan, the ministry reported in a different report.

The course aims to improve the personnel’s shooting and physical training skills, as well as mastering the tactical and technical characteristics of sniper rifles, the ministry said.

During the drills, snipers move in all-weather conditions, alone and in pairs, to fire at targets from various distances.

Moreover, selective preparation of the firing position, covert approach to the objects provided for the training and combat mission, firing from unfavourable conditions, fleeing the location when identified, and other abilities are being enhanced.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

