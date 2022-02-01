By Vugar Khalilov

A new training year has started in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison troops, the Defence Ministry has reported.

At the opening ceremonies dedicated to the new training year, it was announced that all tasks, such as improving military-professional skills and physical endurance of servicemen, as well as command and control bodies of subunits, units, and formations, had been completed by 2021.

The main objectives for the new training year were underlined and it was highlighted that exercises will be carried out in line with the Nakhchivan garrison troops' coordination plan for the training year 2022.

“The unit commanders invited one another to the competitions to be the best in combat training in the new training year,” the ministry said.

The coordination group that was formed to coordinate the combined efforts of the Nakhchivan garrison troops and headquarters toured units and formations to enhance current operations. According to the staff category, material and training bases, training fields, combat equipment, and personnel armament were all inspected.

It was emphasized that military personnel will continue over the next several days to study their jobs, define the tasks of their units, gather to assembly sites, conduct covert operations, and carry out activities that arise in emergency scenarios as part of their training for various levels of war readiness.

---

