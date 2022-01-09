By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 555 new COVID-19 cases, 507 patients have recovered, and 8 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 621,234 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 605,561 of them have recovered, and 8,445 people have died. Currently, 7,228 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,395 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,943,023 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 26,775 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,262 citizens, the second one 2,811 citizens and the booster dose – 21,702.

Totally, up until now, 11,498,372 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,184,045 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,695,326 people - the second dose and 1,619,001 people booster dose.

