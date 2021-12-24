By Trend

As the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia agreed in Sochi city, we are working to rapidly launch the implementation of specific transport projects, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Dec. 24 during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“The initiatives following the meeting in Brussels develop the trilateral agreements dated November 26, 2021,” spokesperson said. “The substantive discussion continues through the trilateral working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers.”

Zakharova said that the whole complex of restoring the transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus, including the restoration of both rail and road routes in the region, is being considered within this mechanism.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz