Training and methodological sessions have been held for senior army officers at the military training and education center, the Defence Ministry reported on December 21.

The deputy commanders of the Army Corps, different troop types, special educational institutions, as well as independent units and psychologists working with military personnel attended the sessions, the report added.

The chief of the army's ideological work department, Maj-Gen Bakir Orujov, provided detailed information about the work carried out during the 2021 training year in the military-patriotic education and moral-psychological training spheres.

Noting the importance of strengthening military discipline in various areas, Orujov underlined the upcoming tasks assigned for the 2022 training year.

The head of the department stressed that along with personnel’s combat readiness, military-patriotic education, moral-psychological training, and military discipline played a huge role in Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war with Armenia.

Furthermore, Orujov informed the servicemen about the requirements of the high command instructing them about the safety rules, military regulations and the correct way of conducting individual educational work among military personnel.

Officers in charge of training and education reported on the work conducted in 2021 to enhance ideological work, moral and psychological support, success, and the eradication of shortcomings.

