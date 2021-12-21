By Trend

New reality created by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has opened a unique opportunity for all our countries, editor-in-chief of Trend news agency Emin Aliyev said on Dec. 20 during the international round table entitled "Russia-Azerbaijan in a new system of regional security and economic cooperation. Results of the year and prospects" in Baku, Trend reports.

“I hope that today's round table will be productive from the point of view of discussing the prospects of bilateral relations between our countries and from the point of view of what a new reality that has been created over the past year can give Azerbaijan, Russia and the region as a whole,” Aliyev said.

“It is significant that our today's event is being held on the eve of the 60th anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev because the personality of the leaders of our countries has played a very important role in the development of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan over the past decades,” he noted.

Emin Aliyev said that thanks to President Ilham Aliyev's policy, Azerbaijan has strengthened both politically and economically.

“President Ilham Aliyev initiated the policy of diversifying the national economy and emphasizing the priority of developing non-oil sectors,” Trend's chief editor said.

Emin Aliyev noted that President Ilham Aliyev developed a large-scale reform program covering a variety of spheres beginning from macroeconomic policy and ending with business climate.

“These factors became the key to Azerbaijan’s economic power, which resulted in liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from Armenian occupation and creation of a new reality in our region,” Aliyev added.

“We can apply the successful experience of the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia to the entire region of the South Caucasus,” Aliyev said.

The editor-in-chief of Trend news agency said that Azerbaijan and Russia are cooperating dynamically in a number of spheres.

“The trade turnover of Azerbaijan and Russia Our reached more than $2.3 billion from January through October 2021,” Aliyev added. “This is humanitarian, social, economic cooperation. This is also the cooperation between Azerbaijan and some Russian regions.”

“We see that despite certain negative trends that can be observed in the post-Soviet area, today Azerbaijan traditionally maintains a friendly and warm attitude towards the Russian Federation, the Russians,” he said.

“In general, our current relations, despite the hostilities in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, the COVID-19 pandemic, various attempts made by third forces to ruin them, are developing dynamically.

“The development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations is an example for the region, an example of success and cooperation based on close historical and cultural ties, an example of success, which has great prospects for Azerbaijan, Russia and all our neighboring countries,” Aliyev stressed.

