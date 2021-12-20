By Sabina Mammadli

The Eyvazli border checkpoint of the State Border Service has been set into operation in Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia, Trend has reported with reference to the State Border Service.

All conditions have been created for border guards working in the new building of the Eyvazli border checkpoint located in liberated Gudadli village on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

Col Rashad Mashadiyev, an employee of the press center of the State Border Service, said that a newly renovated office building was put into operation at the checkpoint to ensure a high level of joint activities of the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee.

"Proper registration of vehicles and goods of the people that cross the state border, entering data into a centralized electronic registration system and other border control measures are carried out here. The protection of this area is held by border checkpoints," he said.

Moreover, Azerbaijan opened the first gas station on the Gorus-Gafan road in Eyvazli village.

SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) President Rovnag Abdullayev attended the opening ceremony.

“This filling station is international. Along with Azerbaijani cars, transit foreign cars will also fill up here,” he said.

Earlier, State Customs Committee Chairman Col-Gen Safar Mehdiyev said that the duties worth about AZN 2 million ($1.2 million) were collected from the Gorus-Gafan border checkpoint.

Mehdiyev said that the corresponding post of the State Customs Committee was created on the Gorus-Gafan road about two months ago.

“The duties charged from light, heavy cars, as well as people at other border checkpoints and the duties charged from foreign cars and citizens who enter the Azerbaijani territory are the same,” the chairman said.

As for the information that the opposite side will take a similar step, the chairman said that this is the Azerbaijani territory.

“If our cars enter the territory of the opposite side, the opposite side will make a corresponding decision,” Mehdiyev said.

