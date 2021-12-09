By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Azertag reported on December 9.

"I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the beginning of your work as Federal Chancellor of Germany and send you my best wishes," the letter said.

The president noted that special importance is attached to the development of friendly ties and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany. He added that fruitful cooperation in political, economic and cultural spheres is one of the important factors characterizing interstate relations.

Aliyev expressed his confidence that ties between the two countries, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, will continue to develop and expand in the interests of the two nations.

"I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your upcoming responsible activities for the good of the friendly people of Germany," he said.

