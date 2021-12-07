By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s Nakhchivan garrison troops have conducted a competition for the best anti-tank battery title, the Defence Ministry reported on December 6.

The competition was held under the 2021 combat coordination plan of the Nakhchivan garrison troops, the report added.

As a part of the competition, the full supply of the batteries, as well as, military personnel’s capacity to meet the standards both individually and in a group were tested.

“At the competition the tasks were carried out to occupy the deployment lines in a tank-dangerous direction, to destroy moving and stationary targets of an imaginary enemy,” the ministry said.

According to the overall results, the anti-tank guided missile battery ranked first in the competition.

The command staff of the Combined Arms Army congratulated and rewarded the winning battery's military personnel.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

--

