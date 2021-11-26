By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his condolences to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the deadly coal mine explosion in Kemerovo region, Azertag has reported.

On its official Twitter account, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also extended condolences to Russia over the explosion that killed numerous people at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Kemerovo region.

"We express our deepest condolences to the Russian people, families and relatives of the victims of the accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry wrote.

The death toll in an explosion at a coal mine in the city of Belovo, Kemerovo region, reached 52 people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz