A proposal has been made to cancel individual ID cards for Azerbaijani citizens under the age of 15, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

In this regard it was also proposed to abolish the law "About the individual ID card of the citizen of the Azerbaijan Republic who did not reach 15-year age".

This card hasn't been used to date. So, on December 17, 2013, the mentioned law was adopted. The date of entry into force of the law has been extended several times. It was planned to start issuance of the document from January 1, 2022.

To create the relevant infrastructure for applying the individual identification card (manufacturing of the cards, purchasing of equipment for photographing, connection to networks for commissioning the information systems, and others), it was planned to allocate nearly 60 million manat ($35.3 million) from the state budget.

Moreover, replacement of the card after after five years, its frequent replacement due to loss, damage, change of name, father’s name and surname of the mentioned persons would require additional budgetary funds.

The amendment was discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state construction and recommended for consideration by the plenary session of the parliament.

