By Vugar Khalilov

The former Latvian president Vaira Vike-Freiberga has praised Baku’s development, local media reported on November 4.

Vike-Freiberga made the remark at the VIII Global Baku Forum titled the World after COVID-19.

She stressed that the Azerbaijani capital Baku looks amazing and the city is developing and improving, despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The Forum will feature panel discussions on such topics as "New world order after COVID-19", "New world economy", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights", "Combating climate change and meeting global energy demand", "Health care and vaccination", "Promoting food security", "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities", including the situation in the EU, the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.

The forum will last until November 6.

---

