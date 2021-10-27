By Trend

Engineering work continues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war, which ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Oct.26 citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, in order to ensure the activities of the troops stationed in the liberated Kalbajar and Lachin districts, including the restoration of infrastructure, engineering troops and other state structures carry out joint activities.

From the Istisu village of the Kalbajar district to the Minkand village of the Lachin district, as well as in other directions along the state border, dirt roads with a total length of more than 580 km have been built.

For the safe movement of troops in mountainous areas in winter, the installation of marks has been completed.

In the liberated territories, the necessary measures are underway to restore the infrastructure.

