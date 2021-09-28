By Trend

The main point of the 2020 trilateral agreements on Karabakh is to have stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

As Lavrov noted, the main effect of almost a year that has passed since November 10, 2020, is that stability is being sustained.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent (serving in Azerbaijan's liberated lands) contributes to the fact that there are currently no violent actions," Lavrov noted.

