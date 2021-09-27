By Trend

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci has shared a publication on Twitter with regard to September 27 – Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

“Today is the day of the beginning of the glorious 44-day journey for the liberation of Karabakh (from Armenian occupation). Today is the day when the ‘Iron Fist’ struck a blow,” says the publication.

In accordance with the order of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, September 27 is annually celebrated in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day.

