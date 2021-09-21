By Vugar Khalilov

The Astrakhan and Anatoly Gujvin warships of Russia’s Caspian Flotilla have left the port of Baku, the Defence Ministry reported on September 20.

The warships arrived in Azerbaijan on an unofficial friendly visit on September 18, the report added.

As a part of the visit, Azerbaijani Naval Forces Commander Subhan Bakirov and Russian Caspian Flotilla Detachment Commander Vladimir Zaytsev discussed friendly relations and other issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the head of the Azerbaijani Navy received the naval crews and discussed the bilateral military cooperation perspectives within the scope of the visit.

In addition, an excursion was held for the guests in Baku city to view cultural and historical monuments.

The Russian Caspian flotilla is the largest and most powerful naval unit in the Caspian Sea. None of the Caspian littoral states has such a number of warships with modern onboard weaponry as Russia does.

