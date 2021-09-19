By Vafa Ismayilova

Russia's two warships arrived in Azerbaijan on an unofficial friendly visit on September 18, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

The navy command of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces will receive the crews of the Astrakhan and Anatoly Gujvin warships of the Russian Navy's Caspian Flotilla and discuss military cooperation between the two countries' navies, the report added.

Within the scope of the program, crews of the ships will have excursion in the city of Baku to get acquainted with cultural and historical monuments, as well as hold a friendly volleyball match.

The visit will last until September 20.

In a separate report on September 18, the ministry said that Azerbaijani and Russian military seamen, who are on a friendly visit, met in Baku to discuss ties.

At a working meeting, Russian Caspian Flotilla Detachment Commander Vladimir Zaytsev and Azerbaijani Naval Forces Commander Subhan Bakirov discussed friendly relations and other issues of mutual interest.

The Russian Caspian flotilla is the largest and most powerful naval unit in the Caspian Sea. None of the Caspian littoral states has such a number of warships with modern on-board weaponry as Russia does.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz