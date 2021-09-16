Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of the ‘Memorandum of Understanding in the field of labor, employment and social protection between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs of Serbia.

The Memorandum was signed in the city of Baku on July 6, 2021.

According to the decree, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population was instructed to implement the provisions of the memorandum after its entry into force.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to send a notification to the Serbian government on the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the memorandum to come into force.

