A foundation stone has been laid for a new residential area in Shusha.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony, Azertag reported.

They also viewed the works to be done at the house-museum of Uzeyir Hajibayli in Shusha.

A monument to the prominent Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli has been also unveiled in the city.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

A foundation stone for Hotel and Conference Center was laid in Shusha as well.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

They also attended the opening ceremony of the House-Museum of People's Artist Bulbul, who made a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani music culture and played an important role in the formation and evolution of the professional vocal school.

A bust to the great Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif was unveiled in Shusha.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony. They also viewed the work carried out in the Molla Panah Vagif Museum Mausoleum Complex.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also attended the opening of newly-reconstructed “Qarabag” hotel in Shusha and viewed the construction progress at Fuzuli International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the completion of work at Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha Victory road.

