First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the inauguration of the Foreign Languages Oriented Gymnasium named after Suleyman Rustam in Mardakan settlement of Khazar district, a new dormitory building of the special boarding school No. 12 in Shuvalan settlement and the newly-reconstructed kindergarten No. 229 in Buzovna settlement.

Mehriban Aliyeva first attended the opening of a new building of the Foreign Languages Oriented Gymnasium named after Suleyman Rustam in Mardakan settlement.

First Vice-President viewed conditions created at the educational complex.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov informed the First Vice-President that the school and dormitory buildings in the territory of the gymnasium, which has been operating since 1960, were demolished because they were unsuitable. On the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a new building of the gymnasium was built on the site.

All necessary conditions were created in the 1029-seat gymnasium. The new building of the gymnasium has classrooms, labs, computer rooms, a military training room, library and a canteen. The three-storey 185-seat dormitory building is supplied with necessary equipment.

***

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then familiarized herself with the conditions created at a new dormitory building of the special boarding school No. 12 in Shuvalan settlement.

The building was constructed in 1972. The special boarding school caters for 120 pupils with musculoskeletal disorders aged 6 to 14. A total of 128 pupils can live in the three-storey dormitory of the boarding school.

The building has a canteen, medical point, recreation area, library, leisure rooms.

***

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed conditions created at the newly-reconstructed kindergarten No. 229 in Buzovna settlement.

The three-storey kindergarten has game halls, a gym, music and art rooms, bedrooms, a canteen, medical point, dressing rooms as well as other technical rooms.

--

