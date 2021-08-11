By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has paid condolences to Algiers over devastating wildfires in Algeria.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account on August 11, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said: "News on forest fires in Algeria and its devastating consequences deeply saddened us. We express our condolences to the families of the victims of wildfires and wish speedy recovery to all injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friendly people of Alteriain these hard times."

At leaset 25 Algerian soldiers and 17 civilians have been killed in wildfires to the east of the capital Algiers. Several more soldiers were injured fighting the fires in the forested Kabylie region.

Fires have caused devastation in several Mediterranean countries in recent days, including Turkey, Greece, Lebanon and Cyprus.

