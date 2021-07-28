By Trend

The Armenian side demonstrates disrespect for the conditions of peace and coexistence in the region, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said in her appeal made in connection with the tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Trend reports on July 28 citing the Office of the Ombudsman.

"Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and injured as a result of shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces,” the appeal said. “We are greatly concerned about injuries of Azerbaijani servicemen and the attempts of the Armenian Armed Forces continuing since last night to aggravate the situation on the state border in the direction of Kalbajar district.”

“The disregard by the Armenian side of the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the use of large-caliber weapons once again prove that this country not only neglects the peacekeeping process but also greatly impedes it,” the appeal said.

“The threats to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders are unacceptable,” the appeal said. “The Armenian side demonstrates disrespect for the conditions of peace and coexistence in the region.”

“Once again we call on the Armenian side to make efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence, protect the life and health of people," the appeal said.



